Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for 16-year-old last seen in Wyoming

Lena Ortiz
Lena Ortiz(Springdale Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Springdale police are asking for the public’s help finding Lena Ortiz.

Ortiz, 16, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Wyoming Public Library on Springfield Pike.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, cream and green Vans shoes and a white bunny costume hat.

Ortiz is described as 5′6″ and 130 lbs.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Springdale police at 513.346.5760.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harry McDowell was posted on Facebook shortly after the police department said he...
Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail

Latest News

An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
New mask recommendation in Adams County after low vax rate numbers
3 of 4 Adams County residents unvaccinated as COVID cases explode
The arrest comes more than three weeks after the deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in connection with early July murder
Sean Johnson
Murder arrest made in fatal July 4 shooting