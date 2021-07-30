Police searching for 16-year-old last seen in Wyoming

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Springdale police are asking for the public’s help finding Lena Ortiz.

Ortiz, 16, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Wyoming Public Library on Springfield Pike.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, cream and green Vans shoes and a white bunny costume hat.

Ortiz is described as 5′6″ and 130 lbs.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Springdale police at 513.346.5760.

