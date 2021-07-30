Severe Weather: Tornado warning issued in southeast Indiana
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tornado warning is in effect for Decatur County, Indiana until 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening due to a cold front sinking southward out of the Great Lakes and Northern Plains.
The main threat is damaging wind gusts but large hail and brief heavy downpours along with some hail are also possible.
Be advised, all thunderstorms contain dangerous lightning.
By midnight the front and storms should be south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
