Suspected arrested following deadly early July shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested in connection with an early July shooting on St. James Avenue in Walnut Hills.

Ryan Owens, 29, was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday on a murder warrant for the death of 24-year-old Kylton Clide, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

On July 2, police responded to the 2300 block of St. James Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports that a victim had collapsed.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Clide, with gunshot wounds.

The 24-year-old Clide died at the scene, according to police.

