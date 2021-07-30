Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tri-State doctor offers simple tips to help keep you injury-free while saving money

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chronic low back pain is the number one cause of medical spending in the U.S., according to Dr. Sarah Cash Crawford with Anchor Wellness in Kenwood.

Dr. Crawford recently shared some simple tips to not only keep you pain and injury-free but save you money.

Right now, Dr. Crawford says her office is seeing a big increase in neck, jaw and back pain. A lot of that she says is caused by our work-from-home habits.

Specifically, our office set-ups.

On average, people are sitting about 12 hours a day. Typically, Dr. Crawford says on a hard chair or bench.

We’re just seeing so many people who are typing away with their arms in an internally rotated position, the back rounded, the arms curved and rolled under us. And then the head is jutted forward. So, there should be this straight line, ear to hip as you’re sitting. And then the surface you’re working on should allow you to be able to work without having to change that position.” Said Dr. Crawford.

To help with proper positioning, Dr. Crawford suggests rolling a towel and placing it between your lower back and the chair. You should be seated all the way back in your chair, looking eye-level at your computer.

If it helps, you can prop up your laptop with books or a binder. It’s also a good idea to set a timer to remind you to stand up and walk around.

Dr. Crawford also suggests buying a supportive office chair.

For more helpful tips and information, you can reach out to Anchor Wellness.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail

Latest News

Following the recent surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, Kroger is encouraging all employees...
Kroger recommends all employees and staff wear masks in stores, regardless of vaccination status
Health officials are updating Hamilton County guidance.
Hamilton County listed as area of ‘substantial spread’ for COVID-19, health department says
A bar popular with Miami University students is requiring proof of vaccination for customers.
Oxford bar requiring proof of vaccination, negative test to enter
Shot at a Million
NKY teens among scholarship winners in vaccine incentive