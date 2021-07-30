Tri-State doctor offers simple tips to help keep you injury-free while saving money

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chronic low back pain is the number one cause of medical spending in the U.S., according to Dr. Sarah Cash Crawford with Anchor Wellness in Kenwood.

Dr. Crawford recently shared some simple tips to not only keep you pain and injury-free but save you money.

Right now, Dr. Crawford says her office is seeing a big increase in neck, jaw and back pain. A lot of that she says is caused by our work-from-home habits.

Specifically, our office set-ups.

On average, people are sitting about 12 hours a day. Typically, Dr. Crawford says on a hard chair or bench.

“We’re just seeing so many people who are typing away with their arms in an internally rotated position, the back rounded, the arms curved and rolled under us. And then the head is jutted forward. So, there should be this straight line, ear to hip as you’re sitting. And then the surface you’re working on should allow you to be able to work without having to change that position.” Said Dr. Crawford.

To help with proper positioning, Dr. Crawford suggests rolling a towel and placing it between your lower back and the chair. You should be seated all the way back in your chair, looking eye-level at your computer.

If it helps, you can prop up your laptop with books or a binder. It’s also a good idea to set a timer to remind you to stand up and walk around.

Dr. Crawford also suggests buying a supportive office chair.

For more helpful tips and information, you can reach out to Anchor Wellness.

