Victim of officer-involved shooting identified

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police have identified the victim of an officer-involved shooting in Florence last month.

Jeremy Nelson, 33, was shot by U.S. Marshals around 3:30 p.m. June 30 at a residence on Garden Drive, according to KSP.

Investigators say the Marshals were attempting to execute multiple arrest warrants on Nelson.

When Marshals made contact with Nelson, KSP says he fired a weapon, a short standoff ensued and concluded with Nelson being shot.

KSP says Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.