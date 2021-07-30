Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman killed in Middletown hit-skip

A woman is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.
A woman is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.

The woman was struck by a vehicle outside Billy T’s on Ohio 73 at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, according to Shelby Quinlivan.

Police believe she was leaving the bar when she was hit, Quinlivan said.

There is no information on the driver, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Division of Police: 513-425-7700.

FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Latest News

Two lawmakers introduced legislation to legalize marijuana in Ohio
2 lawmakers introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Ohio
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition...
Kentucky, Ohio Attorney Generals join 23 states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kroger in Newport, Ky. (FOX19 file photo)
Gov. DeWine visits new Kroger Distribution Center for ribbon cutting
Miles McBride drafted by the NY Knicks in the 2nd round
Moeller's Miles McBride drafted by Knicks in 2nd round