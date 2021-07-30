Woman killed in Middletown hit-skip

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.

The woman was struck by a vehicle outside Billy T’s on Ohio 73 at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, according to Shelby Quinlivan.

Police believe she was leaving the bar when she was hit, Quinlivan said.

There is no information on the driver, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Division of Police: 513-425-7700.

