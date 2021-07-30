Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital

Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.(Jason Adkison)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local Kentucky State Trooper is being credited for helping escort a woman in labor safely to the hospital.

“I couldn’t believe that this person just passed me at that speed approaching from the rear,” said Trooper Jason Adkison, Kentucky State Police.

On his way back to Bowling Green from Frankfort where he was for training, Trooper Adkison didn’t expect this interstate encounter in Elizabethtown.

“I was kind of mentally, you know, preparing myself for that, to go into pursuit mode, and turn on my siren. She’s still not stopping initially. And eventually, she pulls over after a couple of miles,” he said.

When he approached the car, Jacqueline Cornish didn’t even have to explain herself.

“I look down and she’s obviously pregnant. And she says, I’m in labor,” said Adkison.

Quickly assessing the situation, Adkison offered to call her an ambulance.

“And I was like, please don’t do that. I don’t have time to wait,” said Cornish.

“I went from, you know, thinking that I was in a vehicle pursuit to how am I going to get the lady that’s in labor to the hospital as fast as I can,” said Adkison.

So, the KSP trooper of seven years turned on his lights and sirens, with Cornish following closely behind.

“He led the way we were going through red lights and everything trying to get to the hospital,” said Cornish.

Cornish was greeted by a team of people at Hardin County Memorial Hospital, and Adkison left just as quickly as he arrived.

“He had called that night to check on me. But HIPAA law, they couldn’t give them any information,” explained Cornish.

One long day later, Adkison finally got in touch with the mother and new baby girl Alisha. He went to the hospital to bring the healthy newborn a KSP teddy.

“I was just excited to get to meet her the following day,” said Adkison. “I was really honored to be able to hold Alisha. I don’t think that I’ve ever held a baby that that’s that new to the world. "

“He said he had a hard time tracking this down to some extremely grateful for the officer and bringing the baby the teddy bear,” expressed Cornish.

While the unexpected is simply part of the job in law enforcement, this KSP trooper says this week was just another reminder.

“I was thinking about the Trooper’s Creed, we subdue people in times of trouble. But we also help people in their time of need. And that’s something that’s ingrained in all of us,” said Adkison.

The healthy baby girl, Alisha Lynzee Pierre Louis was delivered early Thursday morning, weighing six pounds, 15 ounces. This is Cornish’s second child.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Health officials are updating Hamilton County guidance.
Hamilton County listed as area of ‘substantial spread’ for COVID-19, health department says
A woman is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.
Police spoke to Middletown hit-skip victim minutes before she was killed
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Person killed in NKY officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway in Lower Price Hill
Police investigate shooting in Lower Price Hill
One hand couldn’t keep Chance Anthony from catching touchdowns, but one hand is keeping him...
Missing a hand, missing his calling: Man with disability denied graduation from police academy
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth...
Joey Votto homers in 7th consecutive game
Fire crews respond to a fire in Winton Place on Friday.
Woman hospitalized after Spring Grove Village fire
Adams County Sheriff’s boot camp forges bonds between kids law enforcement
Sheriff’s boot camp forges bonds between Tri-State kids and law enforcement