Cleves sports park hosts junior drag race fundraiser for Kyler Strong Foundation

A fundraiser for the Kyler Strong Foundation was held at the Edgewater Sports Park Saturday.
A fundraiser for the Kyler Strong Foundation was held at the Edgewater Sports Park Saturday.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) -A sports park in Cleves hosted a junior drag race to raise money for the Kyler Strong Foundation on Saturday.

Kyler Bradley, 10, died five years ago from an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer, DIPG. The nonprofit organization was founded in memory of Bradley to help find a cure, the cause, and the prevention of the disease.

His memory was very much alive when dozens of drag racers took to the track.

There were raffles, t-shirts, and more at the event. All of the proceeds donated to the foundation go directly to DIPG Cancer research.

“The community down here at the race track, it’s like a family,” drag racer Alyssa Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger says that she never knew Bradley, but she had an idea several years ago when her parents hosted a car show in support of Bradley.

Sadly Bradley died days before the car show was to take place.

She is now asking the community to help fight the pediatric cancer.

“Even though Kyler particularly isn’t here still, his spirit is still here, and his memory is still here and all of the kids that are dealing with it or that are going to deal with the disease, it is in memory of him for them to have a better chance than he did at surviving,” Eichelberger said.

A similar fundraiser was held two years ago, and more than $8,000 was raised for the KylerStrong Foundation.

Eichelberger hopes this year they can top that number.

“Everybody down here they’re very giving, they’re very willing to give their money for a good cause. All of these baskets have been donated by fellow racers of ours and just people in general,” Eichelberger said.

Even though Kyler was not there in person, his name and spirit were seen on t-shirts, banners, and even license plates.

Proceeds from the event went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to help pediatric cancer research.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

