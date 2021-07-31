“Cram the Cruiser” event held at Kenton County Kroger Marketplace

INDEPENDENCE, KY (WXIX) - The Kenton County FOP Lodge 44 and Independence FOP Lodge 75 are hosting the ‘Cram the Cruiser School Supply’ event Saturday at the Independence, KY Kroger Marketplace located on Declaration Drive.

Cash and school supply donations will benefit the Independence and Southern Kenton County Schools of the Kenton County School District.

School items like #2 pencils, notebooks, washable markers, tissue boxes, crayons, scissors, and more are needed.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

For those who missed the event and want to help in another way, FOP Lodge President Aaron Schihl says you can donate to their annual golf outing.

The police department is also hosting an online raffle. Three winners will be drawn on Aug. 21. The grand prize winner will receive a large Big Green Egg cooker with accessories and a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbon ($2,000 approx. value).

