Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Joey Votto homers in 7th consecutive game

Becomes 8th player in MLB history to homer in seven straight games
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto did it again... and now he’s approaching Major League history.

Votto extended his streak of home runs in consecutive games to seven with a 423-foot solo shot in the Reds’ series opener against the Mets at Citi Field.

He is now one off the Major League record of eight consecutive games -- a record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey, Jr.

He also tied Barry Bonds for the longest streak of consecutive games with a home run for a player age 37 or older.

Votto has now hit a Cincinnati Reds record nine home runs in his last seven games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail

Latest News

Miles McBride drafted by the NY Knicks in the 2nd round
Moeller's Miles McBride drafted by Knicks in 2nd round
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off...
Joey Votto sets Reds record with another HR
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice...
Burrow nearing 100% as he continues to rehab from surgery
Many teams are taking on the heat preparing for the upcoming season.
Athletes preparing for high school sports in extreme heat