Joey Votto homers in 7th consecutive game
Becomes 8th player in MLB history to homer in seven straight games
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto did it again... and now he’s approaching Major League history.
Votto extended his streak of home runs in consecutive games to seven with a 423-foot solo shot in the Reds’ series opener against the Mets at Citi Field.
He is now one off the Major League record of eight consecutive games -- a record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey, Jr.
He also tied Barry Bonds for the longest streak of consecutive games with a home run for a player age 37 or older.
Votto has now hit a Cincinnati Reds record nine home runs in his last seven games.
