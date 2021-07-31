Joey Votto homers in 7th consecutive game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto did it again... and now he’s approaching Major League history.

Votto extended his streak of home runs in consecutive games to seven with a 423-foot solo shot in the Reds’ series opener against the Mets at Citi Field.

JOEY VOTTO HAS DONE IT AGAIN❗️ pic.twitter.com/uHRSyqjX3C — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 31, 2021

He is now one off the Major League record of eight consecutive games -- a record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey, Jr.

He also tied Barry Bonds for the longest streak of consecutive games with a home run for a player age 37 or older.

Votto has now hit a Cincinnati Reds record nine home runs in his last seven games.

Joey Votto is soaking up all the shine right now. #Reds pic.twitter.com/SDeArwJb99 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 31, 2021

