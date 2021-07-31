Contests
Light rain moves into the area this afternoon

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is beginning to move into the Tri-State as of 1:30pm. Most of the rain is west of Cincinnati but beginning to expand in coverage east. You can expect cloudy skies, cool air, and light rain for the next several hours.

The normal high for this time of year is 86 but today will only warm to 77. As we end the month of July on a dry note, the total rainfall was above normal but temperatures will be right around normal.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with a small chance for light rain and mostly cloudy skies. High 80.

Next week begins with temperatures still cooler than normal and mostly sunny skies through midweek. Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday with warmer weather too. Overall the pattern for the next seven days is cool and dry.

