

Mix of sun & clouds Sunday, slight shower chance

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - – A few light rain showers are possible across the Tri-State through the evening and overnight hours. Sunday starts mostly cloudy and cool, but skies will gradually clear and you can expect a good deal of sunshine into the afternoon. Highs are headed for the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. An afternoon shower is possible.

The week ahead begins with temperatures continuing to remain cooler than normal. The sunshine stays around through midweek along with dry conditions. Rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday as highs warm into the middle 80s. The dominant pattern over the next seven days is somewhat cool and dry.

