Police investigate shooting in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lower Price Hill.

The extensive scene covers several streets including State Avenue, Storrs Street and Staebler Street.

No word on injuries or suspects.

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Lower Price Hill near the corner of Staebler St and Neave St. I’m working to gather more information. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n4X7ngB5zG — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 31, 2021

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

