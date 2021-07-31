Police investigate shooting in Lower Price Hill
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lower Price Hill.
The extensive scene covers several streets including State Avenue, Storrs Street and Staebler Street.
No word on injuries or suspects.
FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.