Woman hospitalized after Winton Terrace fire
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews on Friday responded to a fire in Winton Place that resulted in a woman being hospitalized.
The fire broke out sometime shortly before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Burr Oak Street.
One woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
