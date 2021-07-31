Woman hospitalized after Winton Terrace fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews on Friday responded to a fire in Winton Place that resulted in a woman being hospitalized.

The fire broke out sometime shortly before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Burr Oak Street.

One woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

