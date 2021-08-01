Contests
After Biles pulls out, Skinner wins US silver in vault

MyKayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics...
MyKayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) - Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade has added a gold medal on vault to go with the silver she earned in the all-around.

Andrade put together a pair of soaring vaults to post an average of 15.083. The medals Andrade has won in Tokyo are the first and second ever for Brazil in gymnastics at the Games.

American MyKayla Skinner, who entered the competition after defending Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health, captured the silver. The 24-year-old was an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team then spent three years at the University of Utah before returning to elite competition in 2019.

Yeo Seojeong of Korea took the bronze.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

