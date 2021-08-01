Baseball program for teens, adults with disabilities come to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A baseball program offering more opportunities to teens and adults with disabilities is heading to Cincinnati.

The Alternative Baseball Program is hoping to begin practices by the end of the month in Batavia.

“For all of us, it goes way beyond; it’s just a game. It’s about having an authentic experience, utilizing the same rules as seen at the Reds stadium,” says the Commissioner of the Alternative Baseball Program, Taylor Duncan.

25-year-old Duncan from Dallas, Georgia, says he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was four years old.

In 2016, he felt so passionate about creating a typical team experience for others on the autism spectrum and special needs; he formed his own team.

The program began as a team of six. But now, the organization is in a position to field 80 teams in 34 states by the end of the year.

“We are uniting a community together, especially certain segments of the disability spectrum that may not feel like they have anything else to go to because they feel like there’s not enough that meets their needs appropriately,” says Duncan.

Taylor’s goal is to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs worldwide through baseball.

The Atlanta Braves honored the alternative baseball organization in 2019 as a community hero.

Now part of Duncan’s vision centers on Cincinnati, adding more players to the roster and volunteers.

“To where you may not have the best of days on the diamond. Some days you will, and some days you definitely won’t, but it’s all about how you deal with the lessons you learned through the experience,” Duncan told FOX19.

Lessons made possible through a program all because Duncan had the vision to break barriers through a game he loves so much, fostering friendships along the way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.