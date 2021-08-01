First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The first-ever Warren County Music Festival made its debut in Lebanon Saturday.

The festival was full of live music, food trucks and games. All the things concert-goers say they missed out on over the last year.

“We like the Beatles music, for one thing, I’m 69 years old, so we like beach boy music.” Rick Lejune drove two and a half hours from Freemont just to make the festival.

He says it was worth the trip after going so long without events like these and having to adjust to other forms of entertainment.

Organizers say it’s been six months of planning for the music festival, something that they say was a bit stressful at times as the pandemic drags on.

“And then you get COVID this, and the governor says this, and we’re like what are we going to do, but now everything is opened up we’ve got a couple people wearing masks if you’re comfortable wearing a mask wear a mask if not just enjoy the time,” said Warren County Music Festival marketing director Jim Bucher.

As concert-goers sit back and enjoy the 60′s, 70′s and 80′s tribute bands, workers say it’s nice to see the community come together again.

“It’s been great business has been great live bands lots of food lots of people it’s been a great time having a good time today,” says employee at Shrimp Lips, Desiree Lee.

She says the pandemic wasn’t easy for her “it was terrible and even this summer I’ve missed out on so many things I missed the community I missed the atmosphere.”

Now, she says being back out here on the fairgrounds is like a breath of fresh air “it’s great, so great to see people out and together and enjoying life out in the open.”

Organizers say they are hoping to make this an annual tradition, even bigger next year.

