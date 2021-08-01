Hamilton County deputies investigate Lincoln Heights homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Lincoln Heights Sunday morning.

Deputies say they arrived near Jackson Street and Leggett Street around 3:30 a.m. and found one person dead at the scene.

The suspect did flee the scene, deputies stated.

Deputies say foul play is suspected.

The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

FOX19 NOW will report more information as soon as it is available.

