A new spin on legendary sports stars, games and moments!

Origin Sports is new, free and just what sports fans need.
By Jason Old
Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT
(Raycom Sports) - There’s a new, free streaming network that sports fans of all ages will love. The crossroads of nostalgia and star power, Origin Sports serves viewers an updated look at classic sports stars, games and moments!

These are the stories of the best in sports before they were professional stars. If you think you’ve seen all the highlights and heard all the stories, you’ll be happily surprised to experience what the new Raycom Sports streaming network has to offer.

“The moments and stories that defined them.” It’s a sports fan’s dream. Fresh, compelling sports content brought to you all day, every day.

It’s a break from daily highlights and trade talks, but not just what happened in the past. Origin Sports ties their programming directly to athletes and storylines that are trending in a given day’s sports news.

ORIGIN SPORTS IS JUST WHAT SPORTS FANS NEED!

On the channel, you’ll find a blend of throwback game re-airs featuring superstar names and original shows that bring you stories, insights and conversations straight from legendary players.

“Origin Games” is a collection of games you’ll either never forget or have never seen. From Peyton Manning’s first game as QB1 at Tennessee, to Michael Jordan’s last game in Chapel Hill against Duke, these classics will take you back to your childhood or give you a chance to see some of your favorite stars like you’ve never seen them before.

The Rise’ is an Origin Sports original series that digs deep into what made elite athletes the stars they became. Hear stories, memories and breakdowns from the players that lived the game at the highest level. With guests like Luke Kuechly, Dominique Wilkins and Ralph Sampson, ‘The Rise’ is an authentic look at the life and DNA of a sports star.

In addition to the free streaming channel, Origin Sports social media handles serve up bite-sized pieces of content that will keep you coming back for more.

Ever hear where Dominique Wilkins’ “The Human Highlight Film” nickname came from?

How about highlights of a teenage Patrick Mahomes tearing up high school defenses?

Or maybe a look back at one of the wackiest game-winning touchdowns college football has ever seen?

Sit back and enjoy these inspirational stories, memorable games and amazing highlights!

Watch all of that and more on Origin Sports - streaming on Samsung TV, The Roku Channel and XUMO!

