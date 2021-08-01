Contests
Pleasant weekend weather carries into the workweek

Sunshine stays around through midweek.
By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weak cold front has pushed south, and high pressure is settling in. That means the week ahead begins with temperatures continuing to remain cooler than normal. Watch for a few patches of early morning fog and cool temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Highs are heading toward 80.

The sunshine stays around through midweek along with dry conditions. Late Wednesday a system moving through the Carolinas will be close enough to generate some cloudiness and maybe a brief light shower. Rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday as highs warm into the middle 80s. The dominant pattern over the next seven days is somewhat cool and dry.

Next weekend looks dry and very nice, so far.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

