Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

The NYPD says the shooting took place outside a barbershop in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot and opened fire before fleeing on two mopeds driven by two other men.

Police say the gunmen’s three intended targets are known members of the Trinitario street gang.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Cincinnati police say Jerome Williams, 39, died after a shooting took place in Lower Price Hill...
1 dead, 1 injured in Lower Price Hill shooting, police say
A woman is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.
Police spoke to Middletown hit-skip victim minutes before she was killed
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Latest News

Ask Ashlee speaks about "The Building Wealth" at The Banks
Ask Ashlee speaks about "The Building Wealth" at The Banks
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
Hamilton County deputies are investigating a homicide in Lincoln Heights.
Hamilton County deputies investigate Lincoln Heights homicide
Hamilton County deputies investigate Lincoln Heights homicide
Hamilton County deputies investigate Lincoln Heights homicide