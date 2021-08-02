Man shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the West End.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Linn Street at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

They say they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He told them he was lying in bed when a bullet came through his patio window and hit him in the right arm, according to police.

The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

