Appeals court upholds Indiana University’s vaccine mandate

The plaintiffs’ lawyer says he will ask the Supreme Court to consider the case.
Indiana students will have to show proof of vaccination when they return in the fall, according to an appeals court.
Indiana students will have to show proof of vaccination when they return in the fall, according to an appeals court.(WAVE 3 News)
By Casey Smith and Tom Davies
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Indiana University can proceed with its plan to require students and employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Monday’s ruling is the highest court decision regarding college immunization mandates.

Indiana Attorney General attacks IU’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The Chicago-based appeals court upheld a district court judge’s ruling that found that the university was acting reasonably “in pursuing public health and safety for its campus communities.”

Both courts rejected a request by eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they challenge its legality, claiming it would violate their constitutional rights by forcing them to receive unwanted medical treatment.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer says he will ask the Supreme Court to consider the case.

