Cincinnati-area hospitals discuss mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With COVID-19 case counts rising again amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant, Cincinnati-area hospitals are considering mandatory vaccines for staff.

“At this time discussions are currently ongoing for COVID-19 vaccination requirements in hospitals. This boils down to a decision on an individual system/ hospital level,” said Christa Hyson, spokeswoman for The Health Collaborative. “There’s a lot of conversations amongst health care leaders, physicians, addition to legal, HR, etc… I do not have a definitive or timeline for this.”

UC Health requires vaccination for some communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and influenza but not the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, says UC Health spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen.

“However, we strongly encourage employees to receive vaccination against COVID-19, and the majority of our workforce has chosen to do so,” she said. “The safety of our staff, patients, families and communities is our highest concern, and we’ll continue to evaluate our policies as needed.”

Michael Mattingly, a spokesman for Tri-Health said: “At this time TriHealth does not require team members to have a COVID-19 vaccine. We strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get a vaccine. Vaccines are the safest and best way to lower the COVID-19 infection rate. We are constantly evaluating what is best for our patients and team members.”

Premier Health, which oversees hospitals like Atrium, also has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees.

“We strongly encourage Premier Health employees to get vaccinated, and a majority in our organization have done so,” said Premiere Health spokeswoman Jennifer Burcham.

“Regardless of whether an employee chooses to receive the vaccine, Premier Health continues to take appropriate steps for patient safety, such as requiring employees to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for patients.”

FOX19 NOW has reached out to other hospital groups including a spokesman for Cincinnati Children’s and will update this story once we hear back.

The Mayo Clinic and dozens of other health care professional societies and organizations nationwide recently announced they would require staff get the vaccine.

The federal government also will begin requiring its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines or meet strict health and safety requirements, President Joe Biden announced last week.

Parts of Ohio including Hamilton County are now being asked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 857 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more hospitalizations.

Last week, on Tuesday, cases nearly doubled from just under 550 to over 1,000 for the first time since mid-May.

There have been 1,130,134,808 cases, 61,939 hospitalizations, and 20,492 deaths in Ohio since the start of the pandemic.

As Sunday, a total of 1,092,123 people were listed as “recovered.” Recovered is categorized as cases with a symptom onset date of over 21 days who have not died.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said 99% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 since January were not vaccinated.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans and 161 million people nationally are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

