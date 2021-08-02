Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati city leaders to announce legislation aimed at reducing violence

By Lauren Artino
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City leaders in Cincinnati plan to introduce legislation Monday aimed at reducing crime.

Councilman Greg Landsman will announce details at a 10 a.m. news conference on the steps at City Hall.

Landsman says he plans to introduce the city’s plan to support community-led efforts to reduce gun violence.

It’s the result of meetings Landsman and other cities leaders have had with community leaders and residents in neighborhoods affected by gun violence and crime.

Landsman tells FOX19 NOW people have repeatedly shared the need for the city to step in and support their efforts financially as well as helping to coordinate partnerships and training.

He says his motion will work to establish the city’s role in supporting those community-led efforts to reduce gun violence, including a starting investment of $1 million to re-establish a “safe and clean fund”.

The fund will focus on place-based community projects providing training for neighborhoods.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested
First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend
First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend
Cincinnati police say Jerome Williams, 39, died after a shooting took place in Lower Price Hill...
1 dead, 1 injured in Lower Price Hill shooting, police say
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
A woman is dead in a hit-skip incident in Middletown, a city spokeswoman says.
Police spoke to Middletown hit-skip victim minutes before she was killed

Latest News

Women's national soccer team loses to Canada
Women's national soccer team loses to Canada
Cincinnati city leaders to announce legislation aimed at reducing violence
Cincinnati city leaders to announce legislation aimed at reducing violence
Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the West End.
Man shot in West End