Cincinnati city leaders to announce legislation aimed at reducing violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City leaders in Cincinnati plan to introduce legislation Monday aimed at reducing crime.

Councilman Greg Landsman will announce details at a 10 a.m. news conference on the steps at City Hall.

Landsman says he plans to introduce the city’s plan to support community-led efforts to reduce gun violence.

It’s the result of meetings Landsman and other cities leaders have had with community leaders and residents in neighborhoods affected by gun violence and crime.

Landsman tells FOX19 NOW people have repeatedly shared the need for the city to step in and support their efforts financially as well as helping to coordinate partnerships and training.

He says his motion will work to establish the city’s role in supporting those community-led efforts to reduce gun violence, including a starting investment of $1 million to re-establish a “safe and clean fund”.

The fund will focus on place-based community projects providing training for neighborhoods.

