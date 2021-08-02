Coroner IDs man fatally struck by train in Hartwell
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a man that was struck and killed by a train in Hartwell Friday.
According to the coroner’s office, 24-year-old Jerry Poynter was struck by a train before midnight on July 30.
They said it happened on Wildwood Street and Monon Avenue.
The incident remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.