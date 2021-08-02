Coroner IDs man fatally struck by train in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a man that was struck and killed by a train in Hartwell Friday.

According to the coroner’s office, 24-year-old Jerry Poynter was struck by a train before midnight on July 30.

They said it happened on Wildwood Street and Monon Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.

