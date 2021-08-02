Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner IDs man fatally struck by train in Hartwell

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a man that was struck and killed by a train in Hartwell Friday.

According to the coroner’s office, 24-year-old Jerry Poynter was struck by a train before midnight on July 30.

They said it happened on Wildwood Street and Monon Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend
First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend
Cincinnati police say Jerome Williams, 39, died after a shooting took place in Lower Price Hill...
1 dead, 1 injured in Lower Price Hill shooting, police say

Latest News

Police were at the scene of a crash involving a semi in Crosby Township Monday morning.
At least 1 person taken to hospital after crash in Crosby Township
Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.
‘End of Watch’: Tribute Monday for fallen Springale police officer
"End of Watch Ride" to remember fallen Springdale Officer Kaia Grant
"End of Watch Ride" to remember fallen Springdale Officer Kaia Grant
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati city leaders to announce legislation aimed at reducing violence