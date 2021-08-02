Contests
Covington Independent Schools requiring masks for students, staff

The requirement is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
The requirement is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.((Source: WHSV))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Students and staff at Covington Independent Schools will be required to wear a mask when the new semester begins on Aug. 19.

The masking requirement is for every K-12 student and teacher regardless of vaccination status, according to the district’s reopening plan.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Team Covington requires that all K-12 students and staff wear masks in our buildings throughout the day regardless of vaccination status. This could change depending on state and local recommendations,” the Covington Independent Schools reopening plan explains.

[List: Mask policies for Tri-State schools]

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear said he was recommending school districts implement universal masking.

Some other school districts in Northern Kentucky, like Boone County and Kenton County, said they will not require masks inside schools.

The Kentucky Department of Education is mandating masks be worn while on school buses in all districts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

