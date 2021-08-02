Contests
Dent Schoolhouse nominated for USAToday’s Best Haunted Attraction

(FILE) Dent Schoolhouse
(FILE) Dent Schoolhouse(Cincy Weekend)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One of Cincinnati’s most notorious haunted schoolhouses is nominated for the Best Haunted Attraction category in USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards contest.

A panel selected a list of 20 haunted attractions throughout the U.S. According to the panel, the haunted attractions have the best actors, set designs, special effects, and value for money.

Voters have four weeks to vote for their favorite haunted attraction. A person can vote once per day until the end of the contest on Aug. 30.

  1. Field of Screams-Mountville, PA.
  2. The Dent Schoolhouse-Cincinnati, Ohio
  3. Containment Haunted House-Lithia Springs, GA.
  4. Fear Fair-Seymour, IN.
  5. Midnight Terror Haunted House-Oak Lawn, IL.
  6. Kersey Valley Spookywoods-Archdale, NC.
  7. Netherworld Haunted House-Stone Mountian, GA.
  8. Haunted Overload-Lee, NH.
  9. Pennhurst Asylum-Spring City, PA.
  10. The 13th Gate-Baton Rouge, LA.
  11. Columbia City Haunted Jail-Columbia City, IN.
  12. Dungeon of Doom-Zion, IL.
  13. Shocktoberfest-Sinking Spring, PA.
  14. Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride-Glen Mills, PA.
  15. Cutting Edge Haunted House -Fort Worth, Texas
  16. Dead Man’s Farm-London, TN.
  17. Erebus Haunted Attraction-Pontiac, MI.
  18. Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses-Ulster Park, NY.
  19. Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor-Long Beach, CA.
  20. Wisconsin Feargrounds-Waukesha, WI.

Winners will be announced Sept. 10 at noon.

