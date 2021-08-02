Contests
Districts weigh masking policy ahead of new school year

Some districts have already announced a plan, while others have not.
Some districts have already announced a plan, while others have not.(ktuu)
By Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the new school year approaching, districts across the Tri-State are deciding whether or not to make mask-wearing mandatory.

Some parents, like Oak Hills mother Meaghan Dreyling-Fultz, say the mask choice should be left to the families and not the schools.

“The school district, like I said, it’s a wonderful school district,” explained Dreyling-Fultz. “They’re there to teach our kids. We’re there to protect our kids. It’s our job to decide what’s best.”

The Oak Hills School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday and allow parents to speak before making a recommendation to administrators on a mask policy.

[List: Mask policies for Tri-State schools]

In the Mason School District, they “strongly recommend” unvaccinated students and staff wear a mask indoors. The district is not requiring masks, though.

More than 100 doctors penned an open letter to the Mason school board saying they do not agree with the district’s decision.

Sycamore Community Schools has not yet decided if they will or will not require masks for the start of the year.

Sycamore parent and emergency room physician Dr. Sunny Wang said the science shows masks works.

“I understand people are tired. We’re 18 months into this pandemic now,” said Dr. Wang. “People want to go back to normal and I hear that a lot and believe me, I want to go back to normal. I can’t wait for the day when I don’t have to worry about another mask when I go out. But, unfortunately, to get us there, everybody in the short term has to abide by the science and follow the recommendation from the experts.”

The Sycamore school board will meet on Wednesday to talk about its mask policy.

