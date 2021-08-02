Contests
‘End of Watch’: Tribute Monday for fallen Springale police officer

Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.
Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.(Springdale Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six motorcycle riders travel the country annually to honor of every single law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of the previous year.

This year, the “End of Watch” ride will stop in front of the Springdale Police Department at 1:45 p.m. Monday and pay tribute to Officer Kaia Grant.

Officer Grant, 33, was killed March 21, 2020, on westbound Interstate I-275 by a driver fleeing Elmwood Place police.

It was and remains the first in-the-line-of-duty death for the Springdale Police Department.

Hundreds gathered on the anniversary of Kaia Grant’s death in honor of the fallen officer
Driver who killed Springdale officer pleads guilty to aggravated murder

The End of Watch Ride began in the state of Washington in May and will travel more than 22,300 miles across the country this year.

The event honors 338 officers who paid the ultimate price in their service and commitment to their communities, as well as their families who are left behind to pick up the pieces.

They travel with two large trailers bearing the picture of every officer who died in the line of duty in 2020.

