Demand for affordable housing expected to surge in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - With the federal eviction moratorium now ended, local housing authorities are seeing increased demand for affordable options.

That includes Butler County, where Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Director Ben Jones says applications for affordable housing have been piling up since the start of the pandemic.

“We anticipate seeing a tremendous uptick in the need for our services,” Jones said.

But it won’t happen immediately, he speculates, because the eviction cases will have to matriculate through the court system, and that takes time.

For those with time running out, Jones suggests starting at a Butler County organization called Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families.

In April, SELF was put in charge of more than $11 million available to those impacted by the coronavirus.

“We’ve seen that we are serving more and more households each month,” SELF Executive Director Jeffrey Diver said. “The average amount that we are providing them in assistance has decreased in this last month. So what that means to us is that we’ve been able to help people with past-due rent.”

While some have caught up on payments, the need is expected to grow.

“That’s the big question: Is it enough? We know we’ve been able to help people more than once in some cases,” Diver said. “So, is it enough? Time will tell. We’ve expanded about 15 percent of it, and the money doesn’t expire until September of next year.”

Diver says they’ve served nearly 600 households to date.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.