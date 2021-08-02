Homicide in St. Bernard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in St. Bernard.

Deonte Nuckols, 46, was found shot to death inside a condo on Chalet Drive about 10:43 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Bill Ungruhe.

Police believe there are no witnesses to the shooting, and no arrests have been made, he said.

A man called 911 and told a dispatcher he went over to visit his friend and “It looks like someone came in and did something to him,” according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

He told the dispatcher the door was “wide open” and there was “no break-in at all.”

St. Bernard police requested assistance from the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Lt. Ungruhe said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call St. Bernard Police: 513-242-2727.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.