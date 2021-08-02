Contests
Homicide in St. Bernard

Deonte Nuckols
Deonte Nuckols(St. Bernard Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in St. Bernard.

Deonte Nuckols, 46, was found shot to death inside a condo on Chalet Drive about 10:43 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Bill Ungruhe.

Police believe there are no witnesses to the shooting, and no arrests have been made, he said.

A man called 911 and told a dispatcher he went over to visit his friend and “It looks like someone came in and did something to him,” according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

He told the dispatcher the door was “wide open” and there was “no break-in at all.”

St. Bernard police requested assistance from the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Lt. Ungruhe said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call St. Bernard Police: 513-242-2727.

