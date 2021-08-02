Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County adventure park where a 14-year-old girl recently died violated state law by operating an inflatable device without a license - and after the Ohio Department of Agriculture specifically warned them not to, an agency spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Madison Township, near Middletown, now faces a $500 civil fine for allowing guests to use the inflatable sometime after that warning was issued on Friday, July 16, said ODA spokeswoman Shelby Croft.

The state went to the park on Thomas Road at the operators’ request for an inspection to license the inflatable slide and two other devices, a Euro bungee and rock wall, all of which operate on the ground, Croft said.

ODA determined the facility did not have the required documentation to complete the inspections and to receive licenses, so ODA told the park the devices could not operate, according to Croft.

The agency then received photos showing the inflatable was being used, she said Monday.

State officials mailed a notice Friday to the park advising them they have 30 days to request an administrative hearing at ODA.

The hearing gives them an opportunity to dispute ODA’s proposed action, the civil fine.

If Land of Illusion does not request a hearing, they will pay the fine by default.

If the park asks for a hearing, they would be required to have an attorney present since they are an LLC, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office would represent ODA, Croft said.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment from a spokesman for Land of Illusion. We will update this story once we hear back.

ODA is responsible for licensing at amusement parks and water parks in the state. Amusement rides inspected under Ohio law include mechanical rides, roller coasters, go-karts, water rides at water parks and inflatable devices.

“This is all we have the power to do over there,” Croft said of Land of Illusion.

No state regulations exist, however, to oversee the water park on the property, Croft said because it holds a natural lake so it’s exempt.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several complaints about Land of Illusion and its water park since Mykiara Jones died.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing, Sheriff Richard Jones said Monday.

Mykiara was not wearing a life vest at the time she vanished under the water, according to the sheriff’s office. She was under the water 30 minutes before the water park staff brought her to the surface.

She was flown in a medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says the cause and manner of Mykiara’s death is pending and it may be several weeks before it is determined.

Customers at Land of Illusion are warned on the facility’s website they “SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK – attendants are not lifeguards.”

“Everyone also is required to wear a life jacket while using the Wibit or Paddle Board. You are encouraged to bring your own life jacket,” the website also states.

All park attendees also must sign a waiver - all patrons 17 and under must have a parent or legal guardian. Everyone 18 and over must fill out their own waiver.”

Land of Illusion said on its Facebook page after Mykiara’s death that the water park “is committed to providing a safe and fun recreation destination for our region. We prioritize guest safety and training for our team and diligently comply with all Ohio regulations governing the activities and offerings available at our Aqua Adventure Park.”

The park looked forward to “supporting and collaborating” with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local officials as they continue their investigations, the post reads.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the teen’s death and a host of other complaints Sheriff Jones says have emerged, including allegations of regulation violations.

He sought assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Hours before the teen died, Butler County’s health department received an anonymous complaint alleging it was overcapacity and “unsafe and dangerous,” FOX19 NOW reported last month.

The complaint describes alleged conditions at Land of Illusions water park, Aqua Adventure, three days before Mykiara died.

It states:

“Was there on Saturday from 1-4 pm July 17th. Said that she felt that they were overcapacity. She said there was like 600 people there. There was no adult supervision for business. There was a group of teenagers running the whole place. The water slide was shut down. Kids were going in and out of the (adventure) ride using both ends. Kids were pushing other kids around. No one was trying to control the crowd. Felt it was unsafe and dangerous for people that were there.”

Health department officials went to Land of Illusion Wednesday, July 21 in response to the complaint and “also in response to a drowning that occurred” the previous day, county records show.

They made several other recommendations including hiring lifeguards and adding signs that: people in water need to have lifejackets and that swimming alone is not recommended and children must be supervised.

Health district officials wrote in their report the entrance to the aqua adventure course is only on one side with long buoys around the rest of the course.

“There is also a climbing wall in the pond outside of the course. The slide does not go into the pond and is an inflatable slide,” the report states.

