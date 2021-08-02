Lawsuit filed against maker of 100-round magazine used in Dayton mass shooting

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Two years ago, Connor Betts used a high-powered rifle to kill nine people and wound many others in a crowded entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. The tragedy unfolded in about 30 seconds.

The 24-year-old used an assault-style rifle that had a 100-round, double-drum magazine attached, allowing him to fire multiple rounds without reloading.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, attorneys for several of the families of those killed are suing the company that manufactured the double-drum magazine, saying it has no real protocols or oversight in place to ensure that its product isn’t used in a mass shooting.

At a news conference Monday conducted by videoconference, they said the magazine has no meaningful use by a civilian.

“The manufacturer of the 100-round magazine enabled the shooting in Dayton,” said Jonathan Lowy, chief counsel for Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization.

“Until you have companies that supply instruments of mass slaughter change the way they do business,” Lowy said, “they will continue to supply their weapons of war, and we will see more and more places in this country turned into war zones.”

The lawsuit was filed in Nevada state court against Nevada-based Kyung Chang Industry USA and its related South Korean company.

The suit seeks to prevent the Henderson, Nevada-based company from continuing to market and sell 100-round magazines.

At the news conference, LaSandra James – whose 27-year-old daughter, Lois Oglesby, was killed in the Dayton shooting – said the lawsuit is the beginning of her search for change.

“Something has to be done,” James said. “How is it possible that one person can kill nine people that fast?”

An official with Kyung Chang Industry in Nevada did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

The man who bought the 100-round, double-drum magazine that Betts used with the Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle was sentenced last year to 32 months in prison.

Ethan Kollie, of Kettering, pleaded guilty in federal court in Dayton to possession of a gun by a person who uses illegal drugs and lying on a gun-purchasing form. Prosecutors said Kollie didn’t appear to know about Betts’ plans.

Betts was fatally shot by police, who responded quickly to the shooting.

