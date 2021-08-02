Contests
At least 1 person taken to hospital after crash in Crosby Township

Police were at the scene of a crash involving a semi in Crosby Township Monday morning.
Police were at the scene of a crash involving a semi in Crosby Township Monday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash occurred in Crosby Township Monday morning, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said.

The dispatcher stated that they received a call about a crash between a truck and a semi on Hamilton-Cleves Road and New Haven Road around 8:15 a.m.

At least one person was entrapped, the dispatcher stated.

It is unclear how the crash occurred, nor how many people were taken to the hospital.

Crews are still at the scene.

Hamilton-Cleves Road and New Haven Road is closed.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

