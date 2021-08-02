At least 1 person taken to hospital after crash in Crosby Township

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash occurred in Crosby Township Monday morning, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said.

The dispatcher stated that they received a call about a crash between a truck and a semi on Hamilton-Cleves Road and New Haven Road around 8:15 a.m.

At least one person was entrapped, the dispatcher stated.

It is unclear how the crash occurred, nor how many people were taken to the hospital.

Crews are still at the scene.

Hamilton-Cleves Road and New Haven Road is closed.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.