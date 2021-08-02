Contests
Lifelong Reds fan gets wish fulfilled with amazing gifts from team

Reds fan Eva Newman shows off her gifts from the team along with RN Case Manager Rhonda Beuerlein.(Hospice of Southwest Ohio)
Reds fan Eva Newman shows off her gifts from the team along with RN Case Manager Rhonda Beuerlein.(Hospice of Southwest Ohio)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan got the gift bag of a lifetime thanks to the team, her son, and a hospice care unit.

Eva Newman, who now lives with her son, can always be found with her Reds fleece blanket no matter where she is in the home.

Her son, Bill, talked with Hospice of Southwest Ohio Case Manager Rhonda Beuerlein about his mother’s love for the Reds.

Bill explained that you could tell when the Reds were playing because of Eva’s cheers echoing through the neighborhood.

After the conversation, Beuerlein said it was clear how much Eva loved the team.

So, Hospice of Southwest Ohio CEO David Walsh reached out to the Reds about the group’s Make a Memory program.

The Reds then sent over an amazing gift bag for Eva.

The gifts included a signed Joey Votto baseball, a Reds shirt, Eric Davis Shogo Akiyama bobbleheads and a Jackie Robinson baseball card.

