Lincoln Heights struck by recent violence, community members say it doesn’t define their neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lincoln Heights community leaders say recent violent crimes do not define their neighborhood.

Hamilton County Police Public Information Officer Kyla Woods points to programs that are making a positive impact on the community.

“You know, unfortunately, we had a homicide this morning. We’ve had some things that we’ve had to respond to,” Woods told FOX19.

Police are currently investigating the death of 53-year-old Bruce Nixon, who was found dead Sunday morning. Investigators say Nixon died of blunt force trauma.

“For anyone that looks online, they can see there’s been quite a bit of police response in that area,” says Woods.

She says these isolated incidents shouldn’t distract people from the powerful impactful programs that are taking place in the village.

“They have some incredible efforts taking place there as far as youth engagement. As far as the garden that has been built in Lincoln Heights because it is a food desert,” said Woods.

Along with that, the Sheriff’s Office is launching a pilot program to determine how crime is being manifested.

“And it’s really been beneficial to us to kind of be proactive instead of always being reactive,” Woods said.

The village is rich in history and is proudly celebrating 75 years.

Woods says there’s a lot of commitment on their end to improve the health and well-being of those living there.

Adding that, residents, elected officials and community members have been working even harder to redevelop the community and reestablish positive activity.

Woods says the sheriff’s office will be hosting a National Night Out in Lincoln Heights.

National Night Out in Lincoln Heights. (National Night Out in Lincoln Heights.)

She says it’ll bring opportunities to engage with law enforcement about the importance of their work in the neighborhood to prevent crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.