Monday Sunshine & Low Humidity

Staying dry for the most part through the new work week.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pleasant and dry stretch of weather as we enter a brand new work week. Look for clear skies and cooler air with lows in the upper 50s on Monday morning. High pressure will work in giving us a dry, less humid, and cooler day with highs near 78 degrees on Monday.

This trend continues with highs in the low 80s and low humidity through Thursday. We stay dry into the upcoming weekend, but a return to 90 degrees heat. With an extended dry stretch you’ll need to keep watering !

