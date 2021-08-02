Mother leaves child inside car while she goes in bar, court doc says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is facing a child endangerment charge after allegedly leaving her kid inside of a car while she went to a bar.

Deja Moody, the parent of the child, went to the Main Event bar on Main Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the court document reads.

While Moody was in the bar, her daughter was left in the car sitting in a 9th Street parking lot, according to the court complaint.

Police were called about the child being left in the car by a woman.

The complaint does not say how long the child was left in the car.

Moody is being held on a $20,000 bond.

There have now been two child endangerment cases since last Friday, according to Cincinnati Police Public Information Officer Emil Szink.

A police report claims Okwuenubunwayo Nwamu, who is the guardian of a three-year-old boy, is facing similar charges.

Nwamu left the young boy inside of a car for more than three hours while temperatures outside were above 80 degrees, court documents said.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital with a high temp but is doing okay.

Nwamu was released from jail without bond and is expected to appear in court sometime in August.

