Mother leaves child inside car while she goes in bar, court doc says

By Jared Goffinet and Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is facing a child endangerment charge after allegedly leaving her kid inside of a car while she went to a bar.

Deja Moody, the parent of the child, went to the Main Event bar on Main Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the court document reads.

While Moody was in the bar, her daughter was left in the car sitting in a 9th Street parking lot, according to the court complaint.

Police were called about the child being left in the car by a woman.

The complaint does not say how long the child was left in the car.

Moody is being held on a $20,000 bond.

According to a court complaint, Deja Moody left her child inside the car while she went to the bar.(WXIX)

There have now been two child endangerment cases since last Friday, according to Cincinnati Police Public Information Officer Emil Szink.

A police report claims Okwuenubunwayo Nwamu, who is the guardian of a three-year-old boy, is facing similar charges.

Nwamu left the young boy inside of a car for more than three hours while temperatures outside were above 80 degrees, court documents said.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital with a high temp but is doing okay.

Nwamu was released from jail without bond and is expected to appear in court sometime in August.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

