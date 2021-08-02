Non-profit gifts mortgage-free home to member of the Kentucky National Guard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanks to a local non-profit, a veteran who proudly served our country now has a new place to call home.

Volunteers with “The Barracks Project” started their efforts in 2019. Over two years, they worked together to completely renovate a home in Silver Grove by replacing the roof, reconstructing walls and installing new plumbing and wiring, among other things.

The non-profit organization supports members of the military in various ways, from sending care packages to putting together larger scale projects.

“Normally on a monthly basis, we do see a huge spike in financial assistance that they need for either rent, electric,” Amanda Dawson, VP of The Barracks Project, said. “We have seen a lot of car issues where we can help them repair their cars to be able to go to and from work still, so our goal is help them not only be in a better place by the time we get done helping them, but to not have to fall back into the same situation.”

In a special ceremony on Sunday, the organization announced that the finished home would be gifted to Sgt. Jacob Johnson and his family. Johnson is currently part of the Kentucky National Guard and spent seven years on active duty.

Sgt. Johnson and his loved ones will live in the home mortgage free. The application process was open to anyone who has been part of the service, so Johnson said finding out the home was his came as a total surprise.

“I was trying to put my best foot forward because they said there were four recipients, which we found out later, it was only one, and that was us, tried to put our best foot forward to try and win the house in the first place,” he said. “Shocked, very very shocked, didn’t know what to say except for thank you. Was a great honor just to be afforded the opportunity to do this.”

Should the Johnsons move out of the home, The Barracks Project will take it back and get it ready to pass on to another veteran.

“Without the vets, we’re nothing, and just to help them out is just awesome. Whatever we can do to help them out,” Jim Knasel, Special Projects Chair, said.

Dawson said they renovated the home in honor of Knasel and his father. The pair spent countless weeks working on the house together, until Knasel’s father fell ill.

Knasel said he is grateful he and his dad could be part of the project.

To learn more about the non-profit, visit The Barracks Project website.

