Nurse aide at assisted living facilities indicted on sexual assault charges, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nurse aide was indicted Monday on rape and gross sexual imposition charges following an investigation of sexual assault at two facilities.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, was working as an aide at Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville in September of 2020 when he had sexual contact and sexual conduct with a victim, court documents claim.

Then, on Jan. 23, 2021, Uwadiegwu was working at Traditions of Deerfield when he allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim, court records say.

Uwadiegwu was indicted on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the documents.

