Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Nurse aide at assisted living facilities indicted on sexual assault charges, court docs say

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, was indicted on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual...
Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, was indicted on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the documents.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nurse aide was indicted Monday on rape and gross sexual imposition charges following an investigation of sexual assault at two facilities.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, was working as an aide at Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville in September of 2020 when he had sexual contact and sexual conduct with a victim, court documents claim.

Then, on Jan. 23, 2021, Uwadiegwu was working at Traditions of Deerfield when he allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim, court records say.

[Man arrested for sexual assault at nursing facility, sheriff says]

Uwadiegwu was indicted on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty
Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
Cincinnati police say Jerome Williams, 39, died after a shooting took place in Lower Price Hill...
1 dead, 1 injured in Lower Price Hill shooting, police say

Latest News

Victim's family confused, devastated after shooting
Victim's family confused, devastated after shooting
Superintendent Dan Schroer
Former Springboro Schools superintendent indicted on theft, ethics-related charges
The requirement is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
Covington Independent Schools requiring masks for students, staff
A police car.
Coroner IDs man fatally struck by train in Hartwell