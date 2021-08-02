Teen girl facing attempted murder charge after alleged machete attack at state park

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenage girl is now facing charges after allegedly attacking another teen with a machete at Hueston Woods State Park.

On July 15, a 17-year-old girl stabbed the teen victim for an unknown reason, according to the Preble County prosecutor.

Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found the suspect sitting in a chair with the victim covered in blood next to her, the prosecutor said.

The victim had large cuts to her arms, legs, chest, and head.

Last week, ODNR said drugs appear to be a factor, but the motive behind the alleged attack still is not known.

The suspect is facing one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault, according to the prosecutor.

The 17-year-old girl is being held in juvenile detention until her court hearing on Friday.

