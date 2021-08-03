1 killed in Aurora tractor accident

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - One person was killed in a tractor accident on Monday, according to emergency officials.

The Aurora Emergency Rescue Unit said the accident made a propane tank leak uncontrollably.

“Unfortunately this accident resulted in one fatality who was the operator of the tractor. Units on scene had to evacuate nearby residents and control the very dangerous situation. This was a very large incident and involved a lot of agencies,” they said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.

The Aurora Emergency Rescue Unit said if you smell gas and see gas admitting from a tank call 911 and leave the area. Do not approach or get near the tank.

