1 killed in Aurora tractor accident

One person was killed in the accident.
One person was killed in the accident.(Aurora Emergency Rescue Unit)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - One person was killed in a tractor accident on Monday, according to emergency officials.

The Aurora Emergency Rescue Unit said the accident made a propane tank leak uncontrollably.

“Unfortunately this accident resulted in one fatality who was the operator of the tractor. Units on scene had to evacuate nearby residents and control the very dangerous situation. This was a very large incident and involved a lot of agencies,” they said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.

On Monday 8/1 multiple agency’s including aurora ems responded to a report of a accident involving a tractor and a...

Posted by Aurora Emergency Rescue Unit 429/426 on Monday, August 2, 2021

The Aurora Emergency Rescue Unit said if you smell gas and see gas admitting from a tank call 911 and leave the area. Do not approach or get near the tank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

