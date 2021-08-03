Covington seeks community input for its first-ever dog park

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Covington is planning to build its first-ever dog park and before they get started, they want to hear some input.

The city has no designated dog park where dogs can be off-leash and play with one another in a fenced-in space.

But in a matter of months, they hope to break ground in Goebel Park.

“We want to make sure that we’re really just giving the public what they want,” Parks and Recreation Division Manager Ben Oldiges explained.

Oldiges says the city started asking the public what they wanted to see in their parks a couple of years ago.

He says the overwhelming response was for a dog park.

“We want to give [the park] its own independent flare,” Oldiges said. “I mean, we’re Covington, we’re kind of a unique city in our own way and this is a really unique park. Goebel Park is very unique, it’s very inspired by German heritage. So, we want to explore our options and give it its own unique flavor.”

The $70,000 funding, which includes a $10,000 donation from the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors, is already secured and plans are moving forward.

“Covington itself is growing, it’s developing, it’s becoming a place that people want to be, and people love dogs,” Oldiges added. “I love dogs. I have two of my own and people want to have fun with their dogs. So, I think it’s definitely having a green space for dogs to run around is definitely something that’s appealing.”

Now, they need to hear from you.

The public can come to Goebel Park Wednesday at 6 p.m. to provide feedback on the dog park.

If you can’t attend the meeting, there are plans for a second community engagement session at a later date.

You can also e-mail recreation@covingtonky.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.