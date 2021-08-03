Crews battle large NKY fire
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
They responded the fully-involved blaze in the 2100 block of Kilgore Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
