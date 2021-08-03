Crews battle large NKY fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.

They responded the fully-involved blaze in the 2100 block of Kilgore Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene.

You can see smoke from the highway. The house is beyond this tree line @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fltEpTOidG — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) August 3, 2021

