Crews battle large NKY fire

Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.(FOX19 NOW)
By Lauren Artino and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.

They responded the fully-involved blaze in the 2100 block of Kilgore Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene.

