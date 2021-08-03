Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-agency investigation in Northeast Ohio resulted in the arrests of dozens of suspected sex predators.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force and other state or local law enforcement agencies took part in the weekend-long operation targeting online sexual predators.

According to the task force, the 20 men who were taken into custody over the weekend believed that they arranged to have sex with boys or girls. They were arrested after travelling to where they thought they were meeting the child.

20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting (Source: Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force)

The weekend sting was the culmination of a two-month investigation that resulted in the arrests of 34 individuals, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.