Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting(Source: Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-agency investigation in Northeast Ohio resulted in the arrests of dozens of suspected sex predators.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force and other state or local law enforcement agencies took part in the weekend-long operation targeting online sexual predators.

According to the task force, the 20 men who were taken into custody over the weekend believed that they arranged to have sex with boys or girls. They were arrested after travelling to where they thought they were meeting the child.

20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting(Source: Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force)

The weekend sting was the culmination of a two-month investigation that resulted in the arrests of 34 individuals, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man sentenced for brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer
Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested

Latest News

Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Northern Kentucky University remains a top-tier higher education institution, receiving Forbes...
NKU will require masks indoors on campus
Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at I-74 due to a crash, Cincinnati police say.
NB I-75 reopens I-74 after crash
One person was killed in the accident.
1 killed in Aurora tractor accident