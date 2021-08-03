Contests
Greater Cincinnati-native to be inducted into Grand Ole Opry

Carly Pearce, hailed as a country-music traditionalist, will be inducted into the Grand Ole...
Carly Pearce, hailed as a country-music traditionalist, will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry after more than 85 performances in the long-running Nashville-based concert series. (SOURCE: carlypearce.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - Carly Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday at the invitation of music superstar Dolly Parton.

Her induction will take place during an event starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pearce, 31, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, left high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood, according to the Opry.

She has made more than 85 appearances at the historic Nashville concert series held at the Grand Ole Opry House in east Nashville.

Membership in the Opry is among country music’s highest achievements.

The most recent induction took place Feb. 6 for Rhonda Vincent.

Pearce will be the Opry’s 215th member.

