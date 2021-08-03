Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hardin County woman with rare genetic brain disorder testifies before US House committee

Kala Booth is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those...
Kala Booth is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those suffering from Huntington’s Disease, which deteriorates a person’s brain and affects their physical abilities.(United States House of Representatives)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County native is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those suffering from Huntington’s Disease, which deteriorates a person’s brain and affects their physical abilities. Currently, only experimental drugs exist in Europe and Canada to treat the disease.

During her testimony to a United States House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, Kala Booth said that the disease has torn apart her family; she is a fourth-generation member of her family to suffer from it. Since watching her grandfather die from the disease and her mom struggle with it now, she said she has been advocating for others and taking part in clinical trials in hopes that a treatment or cure for HD can be found.

Booth added that she has decided not to have children since she carries the gene for HD.

“Sometimes people are developing and having symptoms that aren’t physical, so it’s hard for people to understand what someone is dealing with or going through,” Booth said. “For doctors to be able to like, you know, see how bad it is.”

Booth is now pushing for the HD Parity Act to be passed, something advocates nationwide have been trying to do for 12 years. They want to waive the waiting period for Medicare and social security disability benefits for those with the disease.

Booth is currently treated at UofL’s HDSA Center of Excellence.

Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-District 2) invited Booth to testify before the committee.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty
Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested
5-year-old boy murdered on Russell Avenue.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Parma, Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

Some districts have already announced a plan, while others have not.
Oak Hills School District resists mask mandate during contentious board meeting
Gov. Beshear
Most new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since February
The requirement is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
Covington Independent Schools requiring masks for students, staff
COVID-19 vaccine
Cincinnati-area hospitals discuss mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff
The Alternative Baseball Program is hoping to begin practices by the end of the month in Batavia.
Baseball program for teens, adults with disabilities come to Cincinnati