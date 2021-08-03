Hit-skip death of Middletown woman ruled accidental

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The death of a woman killed in a hit-skip crash in Middletown last week has been ruled an accident, according to the Butler County coroner.

Kelly McKinney, 39, was hit by a vehicle outside of Billy T’s on Ohio 73 around 10:30 p.m. on July 29, according to Shelby Quinlivan with the City of Middletown.

The coroner said she died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Before she was hit, Quinlivan said police got a call from someone that McKinney was lying in the street.

Officers responded and talked with McKinney but said they did not think she was in any danger or intoxicated.

Sometime later, police received a call from Preston Henry, who was driving home from work when he noticed what he thought was something falling out of the truck ahead of him.

“I swerved around it, and I could see in my rearview mirror it was a woman,” Henry said.

Henry pulled over and called 911. He then circled back around. Two other people blocked the road until police arrived.

First responders tried CPR, but it was too late. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.

