Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

